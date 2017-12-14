Missouri Department of Agriculture to host mobile office in Southeast Missouri

Representatives from the Missouri Department of Agriculture will set up a mobile office from 1-4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, at the Miner Convention Center in Sikeston and Miner. Doors will open at noon. You can sign in to meet with Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, Deputy Director Garrett Hawkins and other Department staff. For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the department online at

agriculture.mo.gov<http://www.mda.mo.gov/>.