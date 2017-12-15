Friday, December 15th, 2017

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

A 16-year-old babysitter in Rochester, New York who was arrested for burglarizing a home with a child he’d been babysitting.

Police responded to a call of a 6-year-old child dragging a suitcase down the street.

After searching it, they identified several objects from an area home that had recently been burglarized.

The 16-year old was arrested on the spot and the 6-year-old was sent home to his parents.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Jamie Esposito, 32, who was arrested in New Jersey after stealing 144 bottles of nail polish from CVS.

Cops initially busted her for shoplifting from a different pharmacy, but after finding drug paraphernalia in her purse they decided to search her house, at which point they found $1400 worth of nail polish.

The merchandise was linked to a November 6th theft that occurred at CVS and she was arrested.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

A dog in San Juan New Mexico, who was jokingly arrested by police for eating an elf on the shelf.

The dog’s name is Josie and her owner says the family became alarmed after waking up one morning and finding pieces of the elf’s head and body.

They investigated and found the other pieces of the elf in Josie’s doggy door, at which point they arrested her and took a mug shot that’s been shared 30,000 times.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An Australian man who was arrested for breaking into an adult store and stealing a life-size sex doll.

Surveillance video showed the man wearing a pair of stockings over his head as he broke the front window and ran off with the doll.

He fled the scene in a Ford transit van but was later tracked down along with a 5’2 “Dorothy Model” sex doll.

He was arrested and later released after posting $10,000 bond.