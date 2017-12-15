Man in custody after police shooting, standoff

(AP) — A man accused of shooting two suburban St. Louis police officers who were saved by their bulletproof vests is hospitalized with a gunshot wound of his own after a lengthy standoff with police.

St. Louis County police say the 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, more than 7 ½ hours after the initial shooting. Police say he’s expected to survive.

Two officers from the town of Bellefontaine Neighbors tried to arrest the man around 7:15 a.m. following a report of gunshots the night before. The officers were shot in their torsos. The bullets struck their bulletproof vests. Both were treated at a hospital and released.

After the shooting, the suspect barricaded himself inside a home. Police say that at one point the man opened a door and fired a gun, prompting an officer to return fire.