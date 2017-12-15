Southeast regents to consider department restructuring

Academic department restructuring at Southeast Missouri State University is on the agenda for the board of regents meeting at 9 a.m. today at Academic Hall. Southeast provost Karl Kunkel led a forum Oct. 25 to discuss several potential models as part of a larger conversation about decreasing spending after an 8.5 percent reduction in state funding for fiscal year 2018. A news release says one proposal would dissolve the Department of Modern Languages, Anthropology and Geography and merge it into the new Department of History and Anthropology. The Department of Communication Studies would merge and become part of the new Department of Communication Studies and Modern Languages. A second proposal would merge the Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology with the Department of Social Work to create a new Department of Criminal Justice, Social Work and Sociology. Also on the agenda are the annual financial report and the system-facilities financial report.