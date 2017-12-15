U.S. SENATOR ROY BLUNT’S MILITARY FAMILY STABILITY ACT HAS BEEN SIGNED INTO LAW

The Missouri Republican introduced the bill in May. It will increase the flexibility for military families, but letting them either move early and stay at their current duty station for up to 6 months when a service member is given a new assignment. Blunt’s legislation had bipartisan backing. He says the bill helps when relocation becomes necessary – letting a child start or finish a school year in just one place – or making it easier for a spouse to pursue their own professional or educational goals. Blunt says for many military families, the cost of maintaining 2 residences is simply not feasible. This helps with that problem, without costing the military any money.