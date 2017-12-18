River Radio is teaming up with the American Red Cross for our annual blood drive!

December 29th from 2:30 – 6:30 p



Locations: West Park Mall in Cape (JC Penny wing) – AND – Sikeston Outlet Stores (Community Room)

All who attempt to donate will receive a “Give More Life” t-shirt courtesy of the American Red Cross and a chance to win a pair of St. Louis Blues tickets!

Give the gift of life this holiday season and mark your calendars for the annual River Radio Blood Drive on December 29th