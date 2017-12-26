4 CHILDREN ARE WITH THE DIVISION OF FAMILY SERVICES AFTER 2 ADULTS WERE ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Authorities in Poplar Bluff say a 2-month investigation has led to the arrest of a man and woman on drug charges. Their children were put in state custody. Police found about three-quarters of a pound of “ICE” methamphetamine, about a pound of high-grade marijuana and what appears to be ecstasy and L-S-D while executing a search warrant last week. Thirty-six-year-old Lee Hamilton and 29-year-old Astasia Phelps were taken into custody. Hamilton faces drug charges, along with unlawful possession of a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child. Charges are pending against Phelps. Police say more charges will be forthcoming.