A police chase beginning in Missouri took officers into Arkansas

A police chase beginning in Missouri took officers with the Kennett Police Department into Arkansas on Saturday, December 23 at around 1pm. The Dexter Police Department said in an email that a black 2002 Chevrolet pickup had been stolen and headed to the Jonesboro Arkansas area. The suspect reportedly had a firearm. About an hour later officers initiated a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued into Arkansas. At one point the suspect crashed through a Corps of Engineers gate on top of a levee and fled, however, the gate fell back into place and blocked the pursuing officers. The vehicle was abandoned. During the pursuit, officers identified the driver as Christopher Kyle Davis and the passenger as Zachary Ryan Ingram. Ingram was taken into custody a few hours later. Davis reportedly stole another vehicle and led Arkansas State Police troopers on another pursuit and was taken into custody as well. Formal charges regarding the multiple state and municipal violations are pending.