A SCAM ARTIST BASED IN ANOTHER STATE HAS RIPPED OFF A SIKESTON WOMAN

The 23-year-old suspect in South Carolina is charged with felony stealing and felony explotation of the elderly. Vishana L. Gordon of Myrtle Beach waived her right to a preliminary hearing. New Madrid County Associate Circuit Judge Josh Underwood bound her over for trial with her next court appearance scheduled for December 26th. The 72-year-old victim contacted the Sikeston Department of Public Safety August 2nd. She told investigators she had been contacted by a woman claiming to be from the Publisher’s Club. She was told she had won a prize, but needed to send money to get it. She sent a total of 11-hundred-74 dollars and 16 cents in 3 different money orders. Authorities in South Carolina were able to arrest the suspect in October.