BUSINESS STUDENTS AT SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY WILL BE IN AN INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION EARLY NEXT YEAR

The students will take part in the championship round of the 2018 Network of International Business Schools Worldwide Case Competition in Guatemala. Held in Guatemala City February 25th through March 2nd, 16 teams have made it to the championship round. SEMO is the only U-S school which has taken first place at the N-I-B-S Case Competition. That was in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 5 years ago. This one is called a world-cup style tournament, competing against a different team every day. They’re given a business case to solve with limited resources and no internet – then they come out and give a 20-minute presentation, followed by a Q-and-A session and then the declaration of the winner of the round.