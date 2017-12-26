EDUCATION LEADERS CONSIDER THE IDEA OF TYING STATE FUNDING TO PERFORMANCE AT THE STATE’S COLLEGES
The plan being considered would affect about 10 percent of the funding coming from the Capitol. Performance funding isn’t new, but it only affected new money from the state – basically any increases. It didn’t have any effect this year because there wasn’t any new money for Missouri’s colleges and universities. We could be talking about a significant amount – up to 42 million dollars for the University of Missouri System. The Coordinating Board for Higher Education will vote on the idea a week from today. The governor is a big supporter of outcomes-based funding. If schools don’t hit their performance standards, the money would be used to make improvements.