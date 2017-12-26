Longtime prosecutor Larry Ferrell to retire at year’s end

Southeast Missourian

Longtime prosecutor Larry Ferrell plans to retire at year’s end, concluding a more than three-decade career prosecuting thousands of cases and many of the area’s worst criminals. Ferrell prosecuted cases for Cape Girardeau County for six years in the 1980s, the last four as prosecuting attorney. He worked in private practice for several years before becoming a federal prosecutor. He has served as assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri for 26 years. Ferrell has led the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cape Girardeau since its inception in 1991. During his time as a federal prosecutor, Ferrell served the pursuit of justice in Iraq on two occasions. Ferrell said he personally supervised or handled more than 3,500 federal criminal investigations and 2,000 criminal indictments for everything from murder to million-dollar bank frauds. Ferrell intends to continue to practice law part-time with his son, Matthew Ferrell. He said he also wants to volunteer his time to help others.