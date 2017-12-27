Illinois board to hear case against public housing authority

(AP) — An Illinois panel is expected to hear a case against a troubled public housing authority facing allegations of unfair labor.

The Southern Illinoisan reports that the unfair labor practice charge comes after federal housing officials directed an end to the collective bargaining agreement between the Alexander County Housing Authority and the union representing employees.

The charge filed by the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 773 alleges that the housing authority “failed and refused to bargain in good faith.”

Records obtained by the newspaper under the Freedom of Information Act show that the executive director of the Illinois Labor Relations Board moved to have the complaint heard after determining the state panel has jurisdiction over the matter. The case is expected to go before the board sometime next year.