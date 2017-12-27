Jackson man charged after reaching for gun during traffic stop

A Jackson man faces felony first-degree assault on a police officer and armed criminal action charges following a traffic stop with Scott County authorities over the weekend. Elijah Cook of Jackson is charged with two counts of felony first-degree assault or attempt to cause serious physical injury on a police officer, felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony armed criminal action, felony delivery of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, two counts of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to drive on the right half of the road. A probable cause statement says that Saturday night at around 11:20 when he was northbound on Interstate 55 at the 84-mile marker a black BMW crossed the fog line on two occasions. The plates came back as registered to a 2015 Dodge. During a traffic stop the driver, identified as Cook was detained a strong odor of marijuana was detected. Cook’s passenger, 19-year old Lance David Pruden, of Scott City handed a baggie containing marijuana to deputies. Cook told deputies he didn’t have any weapons on him but a search located a 9mm handgun magazine and what appeared to be a handgun. Cook grabbed the handgun but was overpowered. Deputies found a round in the chamber and 23 rounds in the magazine. A search of the car produced a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia. Cook was placed under arrest and transported to the Scott County Jail, where bond was set at $25,000 cash only. He was scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Scott County. Bond for Pruden was set at $5,000 for multiple drug and paraphernalia charges. He posted bond.