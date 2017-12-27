Wednesday, December 27th, 2017

BEST OF 2017 GENIUS AWARDS.

THE FIRST ONE TODAY GOES TO

(From Apr 2017) Rosey Snyder, whose package containing crystal meth was delivered to the wrong house and when police told her to come down to the station and pick it up, she did.

Snyder had five pounds of crystal meth mailed to her home, that just so happens to be in the 100-block of Crystal Street in Bono, Arkansas.

Unfortunately, it was mis-delivered to a neighbor. The neighbor opened the package without looking at the addressee and found five pounds of crystal meth.

He contacted authorities and the police asked Snyder to come and get her mis-delivered package.

She actually did and was charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

(Also from April 2017) Timothy Robert Scott, 39, who asked cops, from the back of their police car, where his car was going to be impounded at, because it had five pounds of meth in it.

According to police Scott said, “Can you tell me which tow company took my car? I have, like, five pounds in that car.”

“Of what?” the trooper asked.

“Methamphetamines,” Scott replied.

Police thoroughly searched Scott’s car with the help of a drug-sniffing police dog after the search warrant had been filed, but they did not locate any drugs.

So Scott is only facing the initial charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree assault, and reckless driving.

No word on if he was reunited with his supposed meth.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

(From May 2017) Jose Claudio Pol, Mayor of Luiziana in southern Brazil, who was charged with murder after he took the only oxygen cylinder from his town’s health service so he could pump beer at a private party.

Photos posted online of the mayor’s New Year’s Eve party show him and his family using the compressed oxygen cylinder in order to dispense beer from a keg.

That night a patient who needed oxygen apparently died because the cylinder had gone missing.

Mayor Pol was suspended from his post after the photos emerged, but will now face trial after a technical report showed that his actions caused the death of the patient.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

(From Jun 2017) Breon Hollings, who started a Facebook Live stream on Friday night to show off his drug dealing money, without realizing that the cops were outside his house preparing to come in.

Jacksonville, Florida police had obtained a search warrant for his home and stormed in as he was flinging his money at the camera.

Sheriffs can be heard sprinting into the house and throwing smoke grenades before subduing him off camera.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia for the manufacture and delivery of drugs.