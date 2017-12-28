Two Scott County men appeared for arraignment on multiple charges including kidnapping and rape.

22-year old Jason Brashear II, of Benton was charged with first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy, first-degree rape/attempted rape, armed criminal action, first-degree assault/attempt serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a controlled substance/marijuana. He is being held on a bond of $100,000 on the rape charge and $25,000 on the marijuana charge. 29-year old Jacob Owens, of Sikeston was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury, first-degree rape/attempted rape, first-degree sodomy/attempted sodomy, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance/marijuana. He is being held on a bond of $100,000 cash only on the rape charge and $35,000 cash/surety on the marijuana charge. They appeared in court on Dec. 27 in Scott County with Judge Scott Horman. The Circuit clerk’s office records indicate Owens waived formal arraignment. He was told to hire counsel and is scheduled to reappear on Jan. 3, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Brashear waived formal arraignment. He qualified for public defender services. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 31, 2018 at 2 p.m.