A Jackson woman is dead after a crash on Sunday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting that a Jackson woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday. 67-year old Bonita Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County deputy coroner David Taylor. Apparently the crash occurred at 12:10 p.m. on U.S. 61 in Fruitland when her car went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, went airborne and then struck a tree and a house. She was wearing her seat belt. Fuller was the 71st fatality in 2017 for Troop E.