Clarkton man dies in single-vehicle crash

A Clarkton man died after his vehicle overturned Saturday in Dunklin County. Missouri State Highway Patrol reports indicate the crash occurred at 4:30 a.m. on Missouri Highway 25, about two miles north of Clarkton. Apparently 72-year old Gregory A. Reynolds, of Clarkton was northbound when his car began sliding, traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:58 a.m. by Dunklin County Coroner James Powell and taken to the Dunklin County Morgue. He was NOT wearing a seat belt. He was fatality number 70 for Troop E in 2017.