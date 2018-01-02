Firefighters battle heat, cold at house fire in Jackson; resident suffers serious injuries

Four departments has crews battling a house fire Monday at 648 Forest Street in the sub Zero temperatures. The homeowner was severely injured and was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis where he was in critical condition. Jackson fire Capt. Robert Greif says no one else was home at the time. The call came in at 1:22 pm. Responders found the victim on the driveway, suffering from severe smoke inhalation. Upon arrival crews found a back bedroom ablaze and had expanded into the attic of the single-story house. It took 30 minutes to get it under control and another two and a half hours to put it down. Greif says their breathing equipment froze and firefighters used portable heaters to keep equipment thawed. The cause is still under investigation, but Greif said the fire appeared to have been accidental. The house suffered heavy damage. Firefighters from Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Gordonville and Fruitland responded.