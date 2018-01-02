NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS WILL DISCUSS HOW TO MOVE FORWARD WHILE FUNDING SHRINKS AT A SYMPOSIUM LATER THIS MONTH

The one-of-a-kind peer network gathering is scheduled for January 24th at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois. The non-profit human services sector will literally be talking about ways to survive in a time of funding reductions. The state of Illinois has major budgetary challenges and the future is uncertain. Organizers say the last 2 years of a state budget impasse in Illinois has been a disaster for the human service infrastructure. The keynote speaker for the event will be Susan Dreyfus, president and CEO of the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities. You can register online for the free events, which includes lunch. The symposium will start with registration at 8:30 a.m.