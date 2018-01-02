Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Terrence Robinson, 55, who turned himself into police, so he could collect the reward money for his own capture.

After a string of robberies in Detroit, Crimestoppers offered a $5,000 reward.

Robinson called the Crimestopper number inquiring about the reward money.

The Crimestopper team obliged and emailed him the agreement.

That’s when Robinson called the Crimestopper number once again to reveal the location of the criminal.

When police arrived, Robinson opened the door with a huge smile expecting to receive his check but instead, he was handcuffed by police.

He was arrested on charges of petty larceny, breaking and entering and several other charges.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Tyshea Sheree Thomas, 41, who was arrested after she left her debit card at the scene of the crime.

Pennsylvania police say Thomas pointed a gun at a store clerk just after 4:30 p.m. on Christmas eve, pointing a black and silver handgun at the woman and demanding cash.

She climbed over the counter and aimed the gun as the clerk opened the register, Thomas took cash from the drawer and fled on foot.

For some reason Thomas left her debit card on the counter and investigators determined she had used it at a nearby ATM prior to the robbery.

Thomas is charged with felony counts of robbery and making terroristic threats, as well as a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Timofey Eeofeeff, 27, a suspected boat prowler who fled from Oregon police, but didn’t get far after he drove his pickup off an Astoria pier and into the Columbia River.

Police responded to a prowler report and saw a man drive off, hit a gravel road and put his truck in reverse.

He then lined his truck up with the pier and hit the gas.

The driver swam a couple of hundred feet into the frigid river before deciding to swim back.

Erofeeff was treated for hypothermia and later booked on felony charges of burglary, attempting to elude police, offensive littering, as well as several misdemeanors.

Crews pulled the submerged truck out of the river the next day.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

Kimberly Moore, 30, and Robert Sartor Jr., 65, who are facing prostitution charges after they sought law enforcement’s assistance in settling a dispute over a $150 payment for a sexual encounter.

A South Carolina state trooper was flagged down at 1:00am by Moore, who was standing with Sartor outside a Marathon gas station.

She told the trooper that Sartor “owed her money for prostitution.”

Sartor told deputies that he picked up Moore, “because she was messaging him on Facebook,” and acknowledged that he “offered her $150,” was going to get a hotel room, and “bought her some new clothes at a dollar store.”

The deputy arrested the pair on misdemeanor prostitution charges.

According to police, Moore, has quite an extensive criminal record including; grand larceny, filing a false police report, credit card fraud, drunk driving, disorderly conduct, and narcotics possession.