A GUILTY PLEA ON STATUTORY RAPE CHARGES SENDS A DEXTER MAN TO PRISON FOR 6 YEARS

The sentence for Doyle Lee Fulkerson was handed down last month in Stoddard County court. Fulkerson had been charged with statutory rape, promoting child pornography and enticement of a child. Prosecutors had accused him of using social media to entice a 14-year-old girl to have sex with him. The two exchanged messages on Facebook, leading to a meeting last May. The victim told investigators about having more than one sexual encounter with the older man. Fulkerson was also charged with violation his probation – because he was on supervised release on a drug charge when he was arrested on the sex charges. He changed his guilty plea last week.