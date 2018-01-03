THE FILING DEADLINE IS COMING UP FOR CANDIDATES RUNNING IN THE APRIL ELECTION

If you’re wanting to run in the April 3rd municipal elections, that deadline is 5:00 p.m. January 16th. Some of the races in the Sikeston area are starting to form. Miner voters will elect a mayor and three aldermen. Nobody has filed yet in Benton for two seats on the board of aldermen. All of those filing in New Madrid are incumbents. Voters in Morehouse will elect a mayor and two aldermen – and, in Portageville, the incumbents have filed for reelection. Only one person is running so far for three seats in East Prairie. And, in Sikeston, Mayor Steven Burch is being challenged by John Graham. Incumbents Gerald Settles and Karen Events are running unopposed, so far.