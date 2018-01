Thomas Wayne Brock is charged with first degree tampering and stealing occurring in Oct. of 2017. Miner Police Chief Chris Griggs says that Thursday agents with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Department of Revenue and officers with the Miner Police Department arrested Brock following an investigation. Brock was released on a summons to appear at 9 a.m. Jan. 17 in Scott County Court before Judge Scott Horman.