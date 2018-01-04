Cape autism institute hopes for restoration of state funding this year to prevent closing

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Girardeau autism institute is struggling financially to make up for the loss of all of its state funding, but hopes lawmakers will restore some funding for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Director of the Tailor Institute Carrie Tracy says two Cape Girardeau lawmakers — state Rep. Kathy Swan and state Sen. Wayne Wallingford — have indicated they will seek to restore funding for the institute. She told the SE Missourian that they have started a petition drive show support, hoping to garner 1,000 signatures. Swan says she has spoken to staff at Gov. Eric Greitens’ office and the House budget chairman, requesting that funding be restored for the Tailor Institute. Tracy says the institute still serves its existing clients — about 40 people per month with autism and more than 150 families monthly. They have sufficient funding to keep its doors open through March.