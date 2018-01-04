In the month of December 2017 vandals caused damage to property and buildings at Perry County School District 32. Superintendent Andy Comstock told the Republic Monitor that the first incident involved a broken window, spray-painted trailers, and some other damage. Two weeks later Perryville Police Chief Direk Hunt says they received reports of the concession stand and brick around the buildings having been painted. The vandals also slashed the tires on the van, and they spray-painted it. Comstock says the damage was quickly fixed but will cost the school several thousand dollars. Chief Hunt says this was all done by a few juveniles who he claims have been identified and were reportedly taken to the juvenile facility. The investigation is ongoing.