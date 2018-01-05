CAT BOX! Salem is a GEM!~ And needs a forever home

This sweet 1 year old boy is already house trained and great with kids. He is already neutered and knows his name. Meet Salem. He is a mostly black domestic short haired beauty with just a few white hairs on his chest and gorgeous, gigantic green eyes. If you scratch his chin he will spread his toes and love and hug you back! He was friendly and sought attention in studio and was very vocal! Such a sweet boy. His adoption fee is only 25$ AND you get a discount if you mention Cat Box!