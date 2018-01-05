Friday, January 5th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

North Korea, who accidentally hit one of its own cities during a missile test.

Sources say an intermediate range ballistic missile launched by the regime last spring accidentally hit the city of Tokchon, which has a population of more than 200,000.

Sources blame an engine malfunction on the crash, about a minute after lift-off.

Several structures appeared damaged in satellite images, reportedly by debris from the failed launch.

While there have been no confirmed reports of deaths in Tokchon as a result of the failed missile test, the missile came down close to some densely inhabited area.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

Michael Wilson, 32, who rigged his door to electrocute his pregnant wife and changed his Facebook status to “widowed” before anything happened to her.

Wilson’s ploy was to attach a battery charger to the door knob and the deadbolt, and when his wife touched both she would have been electrocuted.

Fortunately Wilson’s wife never took a hold of that door knob.

Police called to the home found the front door was barricaded and locked.

Burn marks were seen near the door’s handle.

A kick to the door sent off a large spark.

Hubby was arrested on a variety of charges.

A Facebook page belonging to Wilson shows him gripping two handguns, and boasting that he “is the guy that your father warned you about.”

It also lists him as “widowed.” He needs to update his status to “in jail.”

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Edwin Greco Wylie-Biggs, 36, who claims the drugs in his rectum weren’t his.

During a strip search, while he was being processed into jail, police found a small balloon filled with marijuana in his rectum.

Wylie-Biggs told officers ” those drugs aren’t mine.”

A judge didn’t buy it, and he got sentenced to three to six years in prison for possession of contraband.

He appealed recently, sticking with his “those drugs weren’t mine” story . . . but the court upheld his new sentence.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A passenger at an airport in Spain who was sick of waiting to de-plane, so he pulled the emergency exit and jumped out onto one of the wings.

The Ryanair flight from London had been delayed a hour on departure, and passengers were reportedly kept on board for 30 minutes once they arrived in Malaga, Spain.

So the man, identified as a Polish national in his 50s, opened the over-wing exit and jumped onto the wing.

He apparently sat on the wing for some time before being talked back inside.

He was arrested by airport security since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations.