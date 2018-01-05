The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has temporarily halted operation due to ice in the Mississippi River. Captain Jeremy Newsom said chunks of ice had become thick enough to create a hazard to safe operation of the ferry. To avoid the potential for equipment damage the ferry is halting service until warmer weather helps to dissipate the ice. Newsom expects the ferry to be closed for maybe two or three days until warmer temps arriving over the weekend bring improved river conditions.