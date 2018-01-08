AN ILLINOIS PROSECUTOR WANTS YOU TO BE MORE AWARE OF THE NATION’S STALKING PROBLEM…

The Union County State’s Attorney, Tyler Edmonds, points out that stalking affects 3.4 million victims each year. January is National Stalking Awareness Month. Edmonds has scheduled a public education event at the Community Room in the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro for next Wednesday, January 10th, starting at 11:30 a.m. He says stalking is a crime in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, but many victims and criminal justice professionals under-estimate its seriousness and impact. It can involve assault, threats, vandalism, burglary or even animal abuse – with unwanted cards, calls, gifts or visits. One in 4 stalkers uses technology, like computers, GPS or hidden cameras. It often results in violence and injury.