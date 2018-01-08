Monday, January 8th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Chris Meng Lee, 40, a Redding, Pennsylvania man who got lost on the way to a drug deal, then asked a police officer for directions.

The officers believed Lee’s behavior was suspicious and asked him for consent to search his vehicle.

A search of the BMW, which Lee later told officers he got from a man in exchange for six pounds of marijuana, revealed a loaded semi-automatic handgun in the driver’s door pocket and a pounds and a half of marijuana in the trunk.

When asked if he sold marijuana, Lee said, “I dabble a little bit in it.”

Lee was placed under arrest for possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed loaded firearm in a vehicle, possession of marijuana for sale and driving without a valid driver’s license.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

A woman in Thailand, who got a nose job at a discount clinic and ended up with the silicone implant sticking out of her face.

The unidentified woman underwent surgery in Hat Yai, Thailand at an unidentified clinic offering “cheap rhinoplasty.”

The procedure involved inserting a silicone implant, similar to those used in breast enhancement surgery, into her nose with the intention of creating a more pronounced look.

The woman got an infection as her body rejected the implant.

Shockingly, the implant began to emerge from the skin above her nose.

She went back to the clinic seeking help, but they refused, saying to the local media that it “took no responsibility” for the botched job and “refused to help her.”

Fortunately, the woman found more sympathy in Bangkok where a plastic surgery clinic treated her and removed the implant for free.

It is currently unclear whether the woman will take legal action against the clinic.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Anthony Anderson, 43, who drank 20 pints of Stella then bit a security guard in the leg after an altercation with a bus driver in England.

Anderson claimed he was standing up for a friend on the bus, who was being “picked on,” but his confrontation with the driver led to him being spoken to by security guards.

His drunken state caused him to square off with security and ultimately biting the guard in the leg.

Police searched Anderson and also found a small amount of marijuana on him.

Anderson said he got some bad family news and that’s why he polished off 20 pints of beer.

He was arrested on a variety of charges, including assault on security personnel.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

An unidentified Kia SUV driver, who left a drive-thru bank in Rockford, IL, accelerated up a hill and drove over a car on the road in front of the bank.

A dashcam video from the car behind shows the driver finish their drive-thru transaction. The brake lights go out and the driver is seen accelerating up an embankment, then bunny-hop a car traveling on the road near the bank.

The Rockford Scanner posted another photo of the beige Hyundai over which it leapt, but no details on the Kia driver’s condition.