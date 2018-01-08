THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI EXTENSION OFFICE IN CAPE GIARDEAU COUNTY IS OFFERING A CLASS FOR SMALL BUSINESS OPERATORS…

The January 24th class at the extension office in Jackson can help business owners understand the law and some of the benefits for them under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act. The laws have changed recently. The class will help people attending understand the laws and avoid any legal issues. It will be held at the M-U Extension Cape Girardeau County Center at 684 West Jackson Trail in Jackson at 9:00 a.m. The instructor will be Dr. Robert Russell, director of the Labor and Workforce Development Program for the extension service. Registration is open until January 17th by calling 573-243-35-81.