Fire results in total loss of home; no one injured

Cape Girardeau Crews battled a fire at a mobile-home Monday at 1927 N. Kingshighway, Lot 65. A fact sheet mailed by the department said the team was called in at 6:25 p.m. and no one was home at the time. Heavy fire and smoke were reported inside and outside the structure. Four engines and one ladder truck were called to the scene. A total of 16 personnel, including a battalion chief, were on the scene. The structure did not have working smoke detectors. The home and its contents were a total loss.