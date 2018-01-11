Long John Silver’s adding an A&W

Southeast Missourian

Long John Silver’s is now offering A & W root beer in the Cape Girardeau location and is preparing for its grand re-opening later this month to co-brand the restaurant. Franchisee Jim Sill says they will offer A&W menu items, including hot dogs, fries and breaded chicken tenders, in addition to the regular Long John Silver’s menu. Sill says this move has been in the works for a year. He plans to shut down the restaurant for three days ahead of the grand re-opening at the end of the month. About 20 new jobs will be added.