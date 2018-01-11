Man who killed at 15 accused of another homicide

(AP) — A St. Louis man who has already served time in prison for killing a man when he was 15 is charged in another killing.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Levander Williams was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and other charges. He is accused of fatally shooting 33-year-old Victor Williams in November. The men are not related.

Bail was set at $1 million and Williams does not yet have a listed attorney.

Williams pleaded guilty in 2002 in the shooting death of 31-year-old Raynard Clark after a quarrel in August 2001. Williams was 15 at the time of the killing and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He was paroled in 2015, but sent back to prison until Dec. 4, 2016, due to a parole violation.