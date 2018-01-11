Reported flu cases way up locally

Southeast Missourian

The influenza virus has seen a massive rise in occurrence this season with 2,818 cases reported in the Southeast Missouri region this year. That number dwarfs last year’s mark of 193 cases in the region at the same date. Laboratory-positive cases are up all over the state with 4,862 cases reported in Week 52 alone. The virus has resulted in nine deaths this year, one of which was in the Southeast region. Communicable-disease coordinator at the Cape Girardeau Public Health Department Vanessa Presley says the vaccine does increase the odds of avoiding the flu, but it does not mean immunity. In Jackson 15 to 25 laboratory-tested positive cases of the influenza virus a day. Presley said to seek medical attention if experiencing fever or aching. She said antibiotics generally are effective in restoring good health.