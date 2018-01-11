SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY IS CUTTING JOBS TO BALANCE ITS BUDGET

School officials in Cape Girardeau say about 20-to-25 staff members will be laid off. Another 15-to-20 vacant positions will be left unfilled. The 40 positions impacted representative about four percent of SEMO’s total fulltime workers. University President Dr. Carlos Vargas says leaders worked hard while trying to avoid impacting staff members, but what he calls the current realities required tough decisions. Notification meetings will be held January 29th through February 2nd. All of the employees losing their jobs will be given five months between the notice and their last day. Being economically prudent has helped SEMO increase its in-state tuition by only 14 percent over the last 10 years – compared to a national average of 65 percent.