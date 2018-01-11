THE STATE OF MISSOURI HAS SET ASIDE FUNDING TO SUPPORT DAIRY FARMERS…

The money is included in the Fiscal Year 2018 budget, amounting to 660 thousand dollars for a dairy risk management program which was created by the Missouri Dairy Revitalization Act. Applications for the program are being accepted, starting yesterday, and closing February 28th. All the information about the program and an application form can be found on the Missouri Department of Agriculture website. Dairy farmers can also apply though milk marketing cooperatives, producer organizations and F-S-A offices. The funding goes away in the next state budget, so the February deadline for applications is important to remember. Discussions are underway right now on the next federal farm bill – so any future programs are uncertain right now.