Cape man wins $50,000 in scratch off lottery

A Cape Girardeau man has won $50,000 after he uncovered a top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Money Mania” Scratchers game. David Hale stopped at Bi-State Southern Convenience Store, 612 S. Sprigg St., in Cape Girardeau to buy Lottery Scratchers tickets. On Jan. 3, he purchased two “Money Mania” tickets and became a big winner. Hale, who works for a chemical plant, said he and his girlfriend, Sharon, aren’t exactly sure what they will do with the prize money. “Money Mania” is a $3 game that went on sale Dec. 26, 2017. It offers more than $11.8 million in remaining prizes – including seven more top prizes of $50,000.