An 85 year old grandmother is died after a fire trapped her inside her mobile home at 88 Amber Lane, in Perryville Thursday morning. Police and Fire received the call at 3:45 a.m. Crews were unable to save Sarah Hanks because of intense heat. The home was fully engulfed when they arrived. Investigators believe the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction, but that is preliminary. One truck on the property was saved. The home was a total loss.