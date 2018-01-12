Friday, January 12th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . .

Alberto Lopez, 32, who learned if you are a wanted criminal, don’t apply for a position on the police force.

Lopez applied for a dispatcher job at a Cottonwood, Arizona police station.

However, during his background check, they realized he had an outstanding warrant.

So they scheduled an “interview” . . . and when he came in, he was arrested.

The warrant was issued after Lopez was suspected in the loss of $5,000 from a bank he worked at and failed to meet with detectives.

AND THEN THERE’S …..

An Arkansas man, who shoplifted a box of tampons, but paid for his beer.

According to store security, the unidentified man was seen stuffing the feminine products down his pants.

He grabbed some cold beer, then went to the register and paid for the beer.

Police are looking for this man that is apparently is too shy to purchase feminine hygiene products.

OR HOW ABOUT …..

Roger Attieh, 36, a snowplow driver in New Jersey, who was busted for drunk driving after he crashed into several cars.

In the midst of last weekend’s big snow storm, his services were needed.

Police say Attieh crashed the plow into a vehicle while plowing.

He exited to survey the damage, then returned to his truck and struck a second vehicle as he attempted to drive away.

He later sideswiped another vehicle while plowing and deploying salt on the snow-covered roads.

Police determined his blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal limit, and nine times the legal limit for a commercial driver.

He was arrested and charged with a variety of traffic offenses.

OKAY, ONE MORE …..

A business owner, identified only as Mr. Zhang, who drove 500 miles to beat up the woman who had written a bad review.

The victim claims Zhang messaged her and said he had travelled all night, from Suzhou more than 500 miles away, so he could “teach her a lesson.”

When he got there security cameras show him viciously punch and kick the woman leaving her in a heap on the ground.

The victim, Xiao Li, had complained that a delivery she had ordered was four days late.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she was treated for injuries including concussion.

No word on if any arrests were made.