The Illinois State Police is investigating a triple fatal crash on U.S. 45 south of Route 169 involving three vehicles. A car driven by 23-year old Rachel E. Killian, of Marion was northbound on U.S. 45 South of Route 169. She ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and crossed into the South bound lane. 57-year old Karla R. Reichert, of Karnak, IL and 62-year old Cathy J. Ulen, of Ullin, IL were southbound on U.S. 45 when Killian’s car hit Reichert head on. Ulen then rear ended her car. Killian and a 9 month old passenger were pronounced dead on scene by the Massac County Coroner. Three other passengers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A 3 year old passenger later died. The infant was in a car seat. Killian and the toddler were not buckled in. Reichert was transported to an out of state hospital with severe injuries. All lanes of U.S. 45 were closed for approximately 3.5 hours. The investigation continues.