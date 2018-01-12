THE OPIOID OVERDOSE PROBLEM CONTINUES TO GET WORSE IN MISSOURI…

The numbers are scary. 908 people died from an opioid overdose in the state last year – and that represents a 35 percent increase from 2015. More than 400 people attended a summit on the opioid problem at the Show Me Center last year. The goal of that summit and 9 others in various Missouri locations was to bring awareness of the crisis and spur an innovative approach to intervention. Across the state, more than 2 people lose their lives to opioid overdoses every day. Men represent 2/3rds of the victims. In many cases, people become addicted to prescription opioids, then move on to heroin and fentanyl – a synthetic version of heroin which is 50 times stronger. Missouri is receiving 20 million dollars in federal funding to focus on a system of prevention, treatment and recovery for its victims.