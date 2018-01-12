THE SURVEY SAYS – MISSOURIANS APPROVE OF THE JOB LAW ENFORCEMENT IS DOING…

The University of Missouri Sociology Department worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Statistical Analysis Center, finding out what we think about the job our law enforcers are doing. No huge surprises. About 90 percent of the 2,008 people surveyed rate their local law enforcement efforts as very good, good or acceptable. A little over 10 percent replied with bad or very bad. How effective are they? Eighty-eight percent say they view law enforcement here as very effective, or effective, when they call for help – and 86 percent again respond with very effective or effective when they’re asked about the control of violent crime. The national opioid epidemic was just hitting the national news when the survey was taken, possibly impacting some of the results.