Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes commitment to community at annual awards banquet

The 2016 Fulenwider award recipient David Reiminger introduced Billy Joe Thompson Friday night at the annual Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce banquet as the 2017 lifetime of service award. Thompson is described as a longtime member of the Boosters Club, Optimists Club and concession-stand volunteer, and a man who “fixes and repairs everything.” Thompson, who is involved in several business enterprises in Jackson, received a standing ovation from the crowd of 571, which was a record attendance. Chamber executive director Brian Gerau says physical-education teacher at Jackson Senior High School Justin McMullen received the award for Educator of the Year. He has taught for 13 years and was nominated for the award by coworkers who noted his ability to connect and communicate with students. Ambassador of the Year is Arron Olivas of Semo Imprints. Business of the Year was BOLD Marketing. Small Business of the Year went to Benchmark Graphics and Printing. Mondi Jackson received the honor of Industry of the Year.