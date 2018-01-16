Cape Girardeau Fire had four crews called to 1704 David Street at 4:11 yesterday afternoon for a home showing heavy smoke. Upon arrival, fire was reportedly already thru the roof. Battalion Chief Mark Starnes says all occupants and pets were outside when they called for help. They were apparently not home when the fire started. Jackson and Scott City crews were dispatched along with off Duty personnel. While on the scene at David the mutual aid companies responded to an alarm sounding at Towers complex. The situation was deemed a false alarm. The structure had Extensive Fire and smoke damage and appears to have started by electrical wiring in the back wall. There were no injuries. The structure did not have any working smoke detectors.