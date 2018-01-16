Missing Bloomfield man found dead

A missing Bloomfield man was found dead Sunday. Bloomfield Department of Public Safety officers and the Stoddard County Sheriffs Office responded to a report of a deceased male in a creek bed northwest of Bloomfield. The body was identified as 41-year old Jerry Hornback who had been reported missing Tuesday. Hornback was an insulin dependent diabetic who was believed to have taken a higher than normal dose of Insulin before leaving his residence on Tuesday. He was last seen walking north on Viola Street in Bloomfield. An autopsy is scheduled for today but at this time no foul play is suspected, however the investigation continues.