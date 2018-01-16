THE MISSOURI PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION MAKES AN ADJUSTMENT WHICH WILL SAVE YOU MONEY

It’s not much – an average of 22 cents a month for residential customers, but it’s better than a hike. Ameren Missouri had requested its Energy Efficiency Investment Charge be adjusted and the P-S-C agreed. The change goes into effect the 25th of this month. It reflects costs of approved energy efficiency programs under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act. The EEIC is a charge which encourages utility companies to implement demand-side and energy efficiency programs. You see it on your bill as a separate line item. Hundreds of thousands of customers will be affected, because Ameren Missouri serves nearly one and a quarter million residences in this state.