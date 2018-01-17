Greitens focused on moving forward after affair

(AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says he won’t let a “personal mistake” of an extramarital affair deter him from his work as governor.

The Republican governor posted a statement Tuesday on his Facebook page as at least five Republican lawmakers called on him to resign.

Greitens first acknowledged being “unfaithful” to his wife last Wednesday after television station KMOV reported he had an affair with his hairdresser in 2015.

Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf called on Greitens to resign Tuesday during a speech on the Senate floor. Four GOP House members and several Democrats also have called for his resignation.

Greitens asked for forgiveness in his statement Tuesday without specifically mentioning the affair. He said he is “focused on moving forward.”

He has denied more lurid allegations related to his affair.