(AP) — A nearly 150-year-old building that once housed an ice house is being torn down in eastern Missouri.

KSDK-TV reports that the Ice House was built in 1870 in Old Town Eureka in St. Louis County. It first was a grain mill before becoming an ice house.

Some business owners wanted to save the building, but the city of Eureka called it a public nuisance. Neighbors complained about mold and flood water in the building.